 Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Durrani Marries Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Somi Khan In Jaipur: Report
Adil and Somi reportedly tied the knot in Jaipur recently

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, March 07, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani has reportedly tied the knot with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan. However, neither Adil nor Somi have reacted to the reports yet.

A source informed ETimes that it was a hush-hush ceremony in the presence of their closed ones and the couple wishes to keep details about their marriage under wraps.

"Adil got married to Somi Khan, Saba Khan’s sister. The duo have kept it undisclosed as Adil has been in the news for many things. They didn’t wish to come out this soon,” the source added.

For those unversed, Somi and Saba had participated in the 12th season of Salman Khan's controversial reality show together. While Dipika Kakar emerged as the winner of the show, other contestants were Sreesanth, Shivasish Mishra, Jasleen Matharu, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Rohit Suchanti, Neha Pendse and Anup Jalota among others.

Somi is quite active on social media platforms, however, she was away from showbiz after her participation in Bigg Boss.

Rakhi and Adil's marriage and separation

Last year, Rakhi was constantly been in news because of her ugly spat with estranged husband Adil. The ex-couple was embroiled in heated exchange of accusations.

Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022 in a traditional nikaah ceremony, and she had then converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima. However, in the first half of 2023, Rakhi filed for divorce from Adil on the grounds of cheating and domestic violence. After spending several days in jail, Adil stepped out and made shocking claims that Rakhi had levelled false rape charges against him.

However, Rakhi denied his claims and alleged that Adil cheated on her and she found him having sexual relations with multiple men and women. She accused him of sexual harassment and also said that he sold her nude videos for lakhs of rupees in Dubai.

