'Rakhi Sawant Ko Personally Mil Ke...': Raqesh Bapat REACTS To Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Star's 'True Love' Confession, Calls Their Bond 'Pure'– FPJ Exclusive

Raqesh Bapat REACTS To Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Star's 'True Love' Confession, Calls Their Bond 'Pure'– FPJ Exclusive |

A Bigg Boss Marathi 6 contestant has openly confessed her feelings for runner-up Raqesh Bapat. But does Raqesh feel the same for Rakhi? When asked about her one-sided love, Raqesh said in an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, "Rakhi ko personally mil ke batane wala hoon main bhot sari cheezein aur use bhi pata hai, she is a mature person."

Raqesh went on to praise Rakhi and her personality, both on and off camera. He said, "Jo Rakhi hamne dekhi us ghar mein, off camera. wo Rakhi...she is such a kind person, such a sweet person. sabka khyal rakhti hai, sabko khana khilati hai paros ke." He also appreciated her gameplay, adding, "Wo game ko bhi seriously leti hai." Raqesh shared that he has seen both sides of Rakhi, one as a player and the other as a genuinely caring person.

Raqesh acknowledged that Rakhi did express her feelings for him inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house. However, he clarified, "Maine usko kaha bhi is ghar mein kuch ho nahi sakta. Main believe nahi kar sakta is ghar mein kuch ho sakta hai." He further added, "Ham do mature log hain, ham baat kar sakte hain bahar ja ke."

Addressing whether he has any romantic feelings for her, Raqesh told FPJ, "Avi to kuch nahi hai. As a friend, I really value her, I really love her as a friend." He emphasized that he wants to maintain their friendship and avoid complicating it with a romantic angle, saying, "Hamara jo bond hai, mera aur Rakhi ka, main nahi chahta wo kharab ho."

Raqesh described their bond as very "pure" and added that he intends to speak to Rakhi to ensure their friendship remains intact.

Meanwhile, Rakhi, in an interview with FPJ, called Raqesh her "true love." She said, "Zindagi mein log aate jate hain. Meri shadi bhi hui, mera divorce bhi hua, lekin pyar nahi hua tha. Samjhauta hua tha.'"