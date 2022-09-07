Raju Srivastava Health Update: Wife says comedian still on ventilator but condition stable

Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to remain on ventilator for almost a month now after suffering a heart attack on August 10.

Srivastava's wife Shikha informed Times of India on Tuesday that the comedian's condition is currently stable and that he is still on ventilator.

She also asked fans to pray for Srivastava's recovery.

"All I can say is that his condition is stable and he is still on a ventilator. The medical team is doing their best and we all want your prayers, so that he recovers and is back with us," she stated.

Srivastava complained of chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym on August 10. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

At the time of the heart attack, Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

On August 25, it was reported that Raju regained consciousness and that his health is improving.

Also known for Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya", Raju is a former contestant of reality shows such as "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" and "Bigg Boss 3".

He is also the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.