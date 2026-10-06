Raju Kher Recalls Losing Savings, Expecting Help From Brother Anupam Kher: 'I Felt He Did Not Help Me Out'

Actor-director Raju Kher opened up about one of the most difficult financial phases of his life, recalling how he lost his savings after investing in a television project that never took off. He also admitted that he expected his elder brother, actor Anupam Kher , to help him during that period, but later realised that he had taken his brother’s circumstances for granted.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Raju reportedly recalled investing the money he received from selling his flat into a television show. At the time, he believed the project would give him a fresh start as a new channel was preparing to launch and several shows were being developed.

Raju was working on a programme titled Life Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and had put his savings into it. However, the channel suddenly disappeared, leaving him with no way to recover his investment.

“There was a time when I was going through a bad phase. I had sold my house because a new channel was coming, so I had bought a flat elsewhere. A new channel was going to launch and many people were making pilots, agreements were already signed. I also made a programme Life Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Suddenly, I got to know that the channel has disappeared. I had invested the money that I got from selling the flat in that programme. I thought that I had a first-class life, a 4-BHK house, everything set for the family. And then, the channel disappeared and no one knew what happened.. there was just a lock on their door," Raju said.

With the project falling apart, Raju found himself without his savings and regular work. He was also struggling to manage rent and other expenses. During this period, he turned to Anupam, who was already an established actor.

Raju said he believed his brother would help him financially or professionally. However, Anupam was also going through a difficult phase in his career and had stopped accepting projects because he wanted to wait for more substantial roles.

“I also felt the pressure to pay the rent. I had no one else, I could only talk to my brother, and I thought he will help me. But at that time, he had also stopped working. The reason was that he didn’t want to do any of those weird films, he wanted substantial roles. So, I felt that my brother did not help me out. ‘He could have done so,’ that was my thought at that time," he said.

Raju, however, said his feelings towards his brother changed with time. He recalled coming across an interview in which Anupam spoke about his regret of not having a child of his own. That made Raju look at his brother’s life differently and understand that his success did not necessarily mean that he had no personal struggles.

Anupam is married to actor Kirron Kher, who has a son, Sikander Kher, from her first marriage. Anupam has often spoken about his bond with Sikander and considers him his own child.

Raju Kher has worked across films and television as an actor and director. He began his acting career in the 1990s and has appeared in films including Ghulam, Jungle, Om Jai Jagadish, Shootout at Wadala, Krrish 3, Main Tera Hero, Uunchai and Patna Shuklla. As a director, he has worked on television shows including Sanskaar, Manzile, Abhilasha and Ret Ka Dariya.