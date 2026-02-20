Rajpal Yadav Talks About 'Most Difficult' Part During Jail Time In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: 'Would Wake Up Early And...'

Rajpal Yadav Reveals 'Most Difficult' Part Of Jail Time | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case by the Delhi High Court until March 18, 2026, after surrendering on February 5. The case has been making headlines for weeks. Following his bail, the actor reflected on his time in jail, noting that the matter had been ongoing for many years and he believed it was right to handle it legally.

Rajpal Yadav Reveals 'Most Difficult' Part Of Jail Time

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajpal said, "The most difficult part was being away from my family. Beyond that, I accepted the routine. I would wake up early and focus on breathing exercises and maintaining mental balance."

After his release, Rajpal headed straight to his niece’s wedding in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, expressing gratitude for being with his family. He added that being around loved ones at that moment meant a great deal after a difficult phase.

Rajpal Yadav Expresses Gratitude

Further, expressing gratitude to industry colleagues who offered financial support to help settle the amount, without naming anyone, Yadav said he is thankful for the goodwill he has received. He added that what stayed with him most during this phase was the faith of people, audiences, colleagues, and well-wishers, and for someone like him, respect, time, and being heard matter more than anything else.

'Work Schedules May Fluctuate Temporarily...'

On his plans for the near future, Rajpal stated that he will continue to respect the court and comply with every direction, maintaining the same stand from the beginning and allowing the legal process to take its course. He also admitted that the case had temporarily disrupted his shooting schedules but expressed confidence about returning to sets soon.

He added, "Work schedules may fluctuate temporarily, but I will resume work gradually and responsibly. Acting has been my life for many years, and I remain committed to it."