Rajpal Yadav Confirmed To Be Cast As Salman Khan's 'Right Hand' In Dil Raju's Upcoming Film Amid ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case Row |

Amid the controversy surrounding Rajpal Yadav in the alleged ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reportedly stood by him. Now, Salman is said to be casting Rajpal in his upcoming action-packed entertainer, where the actor will reportedly play a pivotal role.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal has signed Salman Khan’s upcoming film, which is being produced by Dil Raju. The outlet reported, "Rajpal will be playing Salman Khan's right hand in the film and will share a strong dynamic bond throughout the story. It's one of the most important characters, and the casting has happened on merit (sic)." The source further added that Salman is very fond of Rajpal and believes he is perfectly suited for the role.

Rajpal was earlier expected to begin shooting for the film in May; however, sources now suggest that he has already started filming. Known for bringing a strong comic touch to his roles, Rajpal is expected to add a unique flavour to the film. The source also claimed that his comic timing will "bring the house down with laughter."

Salman and Dil Raju’s upcoming film will begin production in Mumbai. The film is expected to hit theatres in the first half of 2027.

Rajpal recently found himself in the middle of a controversy after journalist-host Saurabh Dwivedi made a light-hearted but pointed remark about his ongoing ₹9 crore cheque bounce case during the Screen Awards 2026. Supporting Rajpal and hitting back at Saurabh's remark, Salman tweeted, "Rajpal bhai, you've been working for 30 years, and we've all repeated with you time and again because you know your work and you bring real value. Work will come to you in abundance, at this very dollar rate, and it will keep coming. That's the truth of it (sic)."

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

Uploading a screenshot from the clip, Salman added, "And remember this: sometimes something clicks in the flow. If you have to give, keep it in your mind—work from the heart. Whether the dollar is up or down, what does it matter? The giving happens right here in India anyway (sic)."