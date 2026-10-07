Solah Sawan Jhel Ke: Rajpal Yadav Announces Film On His 16-Year Legal Battle During SC Hearing, Says ₹5 Crore Case Cost Him ₹22 Crore - VIDEO

Actor Rajpal Yadav revealed the title of his next film during a Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday (October 7). The actor told Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that his upcoming film will be titled Solah Sawan Jhel Ke and will draw from the legal and financial troubles he has faced over the past 16 years.

The title came up during the hearing of Yadav's long-running cheque-bounce dispute. What began as a legal proceeding turned into a lighter exchange when the CJI asked the actor about his work and upcoming projects.

According to Bar and Bench, CJI Surya Kant asked Yadav, “Kuch naya bana rahe ho nahi? (Aren’t you making anything new)?"

#WATCH | Delhi | On Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Case, Counsel for Rajpal Yadav, Advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay, says, "...We had already complied with a significant portion of what the court had required of us today. Some payments remained pending... We will make those payments, and subsequently, the case will be heard on its merits. We have complied with a substantial part of the requirements... Rajpal Yadav explained to the court what happened to him, how a sum of ₹5 crore consumed his own ₹17 crore, effectively wiping it out... It is a huge relief for us. The court has now agreed to hear our case on its merits, which is good for us." — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

Yadav responded by speaking about his career and the financial losses he claimed to have suffered over the years. “Sir, pranam karta hoon. Do-dhai sau filmein ki hain. Pichhle 13 saal mein do-dhai sau crore ka nuksaan bhi kar chuka hoon. Ata Pata Laapata mein mera Rs 17 crore dooba,” Yadav said.

He described the dispute as a "Merchant of Venice wala case" and said the matter involved an amount of Rs 5 crore, which he claimed eventually resulted in much larger financial losses for him.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Actor Rajpal Yadav’s Case, Counsel, Complainant against Actor Rajpal Yadav, S K Sharma says, "An order was issued in court today regarding the requirement for Rajpal Yadav to deposit ₹2 crore with the registry by yesterday, a deadline he failed to meet. Today, he arrived with a demand draft for ₹1.15 crore, stating that a deal for his property had been finalized and that he had brought the buyer along to the court; the buyer would deposit the remaining ₹85 lakh. After hearing the submissions, the court ordered the immediate deposit of the ₹1.15 crore demand draft with the registry and directed that the remaining ₹85 lakh be deposited by Monday. The next hearing is scheduled for 13 October..." — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2026

"Yeh Merchant of Venice wala case hai, huzoor. Chaho jab chaho, jahan bhej do, main har samay ready hoon. Lekin total Rs 22 crore tha. Rs 5 crore ne mere Rs 17 crore ko 2013 se mitti mein mila diya aur ek rupaya nahin kamane diya," he said.

Rajpal Yadav Reveals Solah Sawan Jhel Ke

The conversation took a lighter turn when CJI Surya Kant told the actor, “Ek achchi si movie bana ke logon ko entertain karo.”

Yadav then revealed that he had already thought of a title based on his experiences over the years. He said, “Sir, 2010 se 2026 tak jo hua, uska title bhi humne socha hai, Solah Sawan Jhel Ke,” he said.

The title roughly translates to “having endured 16 monsoons” and refers to the prolonged period Yadav says he has spent dealing with the legal and financial fallout of the dispute.

WHEN THE COURTROOM SPEAKS BEYOND LAW When CJI Surya Kant reportedly told Rajpal Yadav, “Koi nayi movie banao,” the moment instantly travelled beyond the courtroom. But beneath the humour lies a harder truth: a court case may involve a celebrity, but justice cannot become celebrity theatre. The Bench may speak lightly. The law must still speak precisely. A courtroom can smile—but its final language must always be law, reason and due process. Because in a constitutional court, personality may create the headline; principle must decide the case. #RajpalYadav #CJISuryaKant #SupremeCourt #SupremeCourtOfIndia #RuleOfLaw #DueProcess #Constitution #LegalNews #Courtroom #NKGoswami — Narendra Goswami (@NarendraGoswami) October 7, 2026

What Is Rajpal Yadav's Cheque-Bounce Case?

Yadav's comments came during a hearing related to his long-running cheque-bounce dispute. The actor also spoke about the financial impact of his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, claiming that its release was severely affected following the controversy.

According to Yadav, the film was expected to release in around 1,200 theatres but did not release in even one theatre. He also claimed that the dispute had affected his professional image and caused significant reputational and financial damage.