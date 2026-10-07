Solah Sawan Jhel Ke: Rajpal Yadav Announces Film On His 16-Year Legal Battle During SC Hearing, Says ₹5 Crore Case Cost Him ₹22 Crore - VIDEO

Actor revealed the title of his next film during a Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday (October 7). The actor told Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that his upcoming film will be titled Solah Sawan Jhel Ke and will draw from the legal and financial troubles he has faced over the past 16 years.
The title came up during the hearing of Yadav's long-running cheque-bounce dispute. What began as a legal proceeding turned into a lighter exchange when the CJI asked the actor about his work and upcoming projects.
According to Bar and Bench, CJI Surya Kant asked Yadav, “Kuch naya bana rahe ho nahi? (Aren’t you making anything new)?"
Yadav responded by speaking about his career and the financial losses he claimed to have suffered over the years. “Sir, pranam karta hoon. Do-dhai sau filmein ki hain. Pichhle 13 saal mein do-dhai sau crore ka nuksaan bhi kar chuka hoon. Ata Pata Laapata mein mera Rs 17 crore dooba,” Yadav said.
He described the dispute as a "Merchant of Venice wala case" and said the matter involved an amount of Rs 5 crore, which he claimed eventually resulted in much larger financial losses for him.
"Yeh Merchant of Venice wala case hai, huzoor. Chaho jab chaho, jahan bhej do, main har samay ready hoon. Lekin total Rs 22 crore tha. Rs 5 crore ne mere Rs 17 crore ko 2013 se mitti mein mila diya aur ek rupaya nahin kamane diya," he said.
Rajpal Yadav Reveals Solah Sawan Jhel Ke
The conversation took a lighter turn when CJI Surya Kant told the actor, “Ek achchi si movie bana ke logon ko entertain karo.”
Yadav then revealed that he had already thought of a title based on his experiences over the years. He said, “Sir, 2010 se 2026 tak jo hua, uska title bhi humne socha hai, Solah Sawan Jhel Ke,” he said.
The title roughly translates to “having endured 16 monsoons” and refers to the prolonged period Yadav says he has spent dealing with the legal and financial fallout of the dispute.
What Is Rajpal Yadav's Cheque-Bounce Case?
Yadav's comments came during a hearing related to his long-running cheque-bounce dispute. The actor also spoke about the financial impact of his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, claiming that its release was severely affected following the controversy.
According to Yadav, the film was expected to release in around 1,200 theatres but did not release in even one theatre. He also claimed that the dispute had affected his professional image and caused significant reputational and financial damage.