Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh to finally taste 'Shimla Mirchi' after 5 years

Rajkummar Rao’s film 'Shimla Mirchi' which has been shot and ready to release for a long time now is finally up for release. The film was announced nearly five years ago but could not release all this while. The film features him along with Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini.

A source says, “Director Ramesh Sippy is making his comeback with this film and because of its casting the film created a buzz then. However even after completing the shoot, it was stuck for release. Initially the cast and crew was informed about release dates but later everyone associated with the project stopped talking about it and assumed that it will never release now. However now Viacom18 is backing the project and has decided to release it in January.”

The announcement came as surprise for the crew members, as they had no hopes of the film's release. The makers have released the trailer and have scheduled the film to release on January 3.

The film revolves around a mother and daughter, who fall in love with the same guy.