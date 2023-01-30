Rajinikanth issues public notice against unauthorised use of his name, voice and pictures

Rajinikanth | Photo by ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth has issued a notice against anyone who tries to infringe his personality and celebrity rights. To prevent unauthorised use of his name and image, a notice has been issued by Rajinikanth's legal counsel Subbiah Elambharathi on his behalf.

"Our client is an actor of humongous reputation having acted in films across languages for decades. His charisma and nature as an actor and a human being have earned him the title “Superstar" called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and indisputable. Any damage or violation to his reputation or persona would entail great loss to our client having its effect over many spheres," the council stated.

"Our client states that his image, name, unique photographs, and or likeness on digital platforms and physical platforms all of which are distinctive to our client, and any unauthorized use of the same by anyone is likely to create confusion and deception amongst the public," it further stated.

The council stated that Rajinikanth is the only person who has 'control over the commercial utilisation of his personality, name, voice, image, likeness, and other characteristics'. "No one can utilize and/ or misappropriate and /or imitate any facets of our client's personality (including but not limited to his name, voice, image, and any other distinctive elements that are uniquely associated with OUP Client) and /or exploit the same commercially in any manner whatsoever without the consent and /or express authorisation from our client," it read further.

Rajinikanth's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He is presently shooting for the big-budget movie, in which Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is playing a cameo role.

It has also been reported that Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff will also play a pivotal role in the film.

