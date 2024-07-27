Rajat Kapoor: ‘There’s No Other Reason For Doing Theatre Except That It Brings Me Great Joy’

Rajat Kapoor | Pic: Instagram/Rajat Kapoor

Renowned for his adaptations and interpretations of some of Shakespeare’s plays, Rajat Kapoor has using clowning as a theatrical expression in many of his productions including C For Clown, Hamlet: The Clown Prince, Nothing Like Lear, What’s Done Is Done and I Don’t Like It As You Like It. Kapoor’s latest play Karamjale Brothers, however, moves away from both Shakespeare and clowns. The director delves into the project which is an adaptation of Russian author Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your last four plays were by Shakespeare but with Karamjale Brothers, you chose Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov. What prompted that move?

Yes, I did four plays by him over the last 15 years but it’s not like a commitment that I’d only do Shakespeare in my life. Also, I wanted to move away from the clowns and do a play with some kind of realism, even though I’m still very far from it. I thought of doing Sara Aakash which is written by Rajendra Yadav and was one of my childhood favourites, but I wasn’t excited when I revisited it. Now I’m a big fan of Dostoevsky, but I had not read The Brothers Karamazov. I picked up the book last year and realised that it is not called one of the greatest novels ever without a reason. It really is a great book.

What are you interested in exploring in this play?

I believe that you can’t reduce a book to just a story. It is not just about this happened and that happened but something beyond that. My interest is in that beyond. Of course, one follows the story and the characters but there is also the depth of despair and suffering as well as Dostoevsky’s dilemma about faith. Those are the interesting things. It is an adaptation of the book in Delhi in current times, but I hope that we have managed to keep alive the sense, philosophy and narrative of the book.

You have said in earlier interviews that you always wanted to be a film director. So how has theatre managed to still be a part of your life?

There’s no other reason except that it brings me great joy. For me, it’s as much a creation as making a film. You are creatively engaged with ideas and with the medium and that is very gratifying. This is something I hope I will never stop. The other reason for doing theatre is that you make new memories with friends. Not just the creation process but even after that, you are travelling with it to different places with these actors and that’s a great bond.

Your last released film as a director was RK/RKay. What is happening on the direction front?

After that, I did a film called Everybody Loves Sorabh Handa which has not been released yet. It is currently traveling to Melbourne and to other festivals and hopefully it will be out this year.

Do you find it hard as an independent filmmaker in today's times to do what you want to do?

Hard is really an understatement. It is heartbreaking when a film releases and you realise that no one wants to see your film. For two or three weeks you’re down in the dumps and then you pick yourself up. You tell yourself that this is not the reason you want to make films. Your reason for making a film is beyond that. For one, it is the process itself and secondly, it is the journey within yourself. Eventually, you’re coming close to your being. The other great thing with a film is that it outlives you. If the film is any good, if it is worth its salt, then it has a life of its own. That’s a great feeling, that somebody will watch it even 50 years after you’ve died. It doesn’t matter if five people saw it today. It’s out there in the universe and that’s enough. And that is why one doesn’t stop; can't stop.

Although you did not set out to be an actor, you have done interesting work in films and OTT shows. Are you satisfied with the kind of roles you are getting?

Not really, because we don’t write well. Generally, we don't write good films or a good series. We just put something together and shoot it. It is very difficult to get good roles in that environment. Sometimes if the role is good, the script is so bad that you end up saying no. So, I do very little acting work because I don’t want to be associated with bad stuff.

Apart from Karamjale Brothers, what’s in the pipeline?

I have four scripts ready, and I’m waiting for the money. I’m always hoping that I’ll make it soon. It could be six months or a year. Acting-wise, the second season of Tanaav will be released soon and then there’s a horror series called Khauf.