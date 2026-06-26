Raja Shivaji OTT Release: Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Drama Film Online ?

Raja Shivaji |

Riteish Deshmukh's much-anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji has generated significant excitement among movie lovers and history enthusiasts. The film is based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire and one of India's most revered historical figures. Known for his bravery, military strategy, and visionary leadership, Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire generations across the country. Keep on reading to know about storyline, characters, streaming details and more.

Raja Shivaji: Where to watch?

The wait is finally over, cinema enthusiasts who couldn't watch Riteish Deshmukh's powerful stint as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can now watch it on Netflix in Hindi and Marathi. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also plays the titular role, Raja Shivaji aims to present the legendary ruler's journey on a grand cinematic scale. The film has been mounted as a lavish period drama featuring elaborate sets, detailed costumes, and large-scale battle sequences that seek to recreate the era of the Maratha king.

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About Raja Shivaji

Set against the backdrop of 17th century, the film shows the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The story of the film shows how a determined young boy makes history and becomes one of the most revered warrior kings of India. The film also aims to highlight Rajmata Jijabai's values and guidance which laid the foundation for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision of establishing Hindu Swaraj.

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The film features Riteish Deshmukh as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, Vidya Balan as Khadija Sultana, Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, Mahesh Manjrekar as Lakhuji Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar as Lakhuji Jadhav, Bhagyashree as Jijabai, Amole Gupte as Mohammed Adil Shah, and Jitendra Joshi as Pant Gopinaath Bokil, among others.

More about Riteish Deshmukh

On the workfront, Riteish Deshmukh has collaborated with Farah Khan, sharing co-hosting responsibilities for the second season of the reality show Lock Upp: Sacha Ya Sazaa. It is set to stream from June 27 on Netflix. The actor will also be seen in Indra Kumar's upcoming film, Dhamaal 4, which is set to be released in theatres on July 10, 2026.