Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 7: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Crosses ₹50 Crore Mark, Marathi Version Ahead Of Hindi

Raja Shivaji continued its decent theatrical run at the box office. The historical drama, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, has now officially crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India within seven days of release.

According to Sacnilk, on Day 7 (Thursday, May 7), the film earned a nett collection of Rs 4 crore across 6,128 shows nationwide. With this, the movie’s total India net collection has reached Rs 52.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 62.42 crore so far.

The film maintained a stronger hold in the Marathi market, which contributed Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1.25 crore.

Here’s the day-wise India net box office collection of Raja Shivaji:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 11.35 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 10.55 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 12 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 5.60 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 4.90 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 4.25 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 4 crore

With its latest earnings, the film has emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film in India. It has already overtaken the lifetime business of Marathi hits like Dharmaveer and Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam.

The movie has also surpassed the worldwide collection of Lai Bhaari, which had earned around Rs 40 crore during its theatrical run. Additionally, it has moved ahead of Pawankhind, which had wrapped up its box office journey with nearly Rs 45 crore.

Currently, the top three highest-grossing Marathi films remain Sairat (Rs 80.98 crore), Baipan Bhari Deva (Rs 76.28 crore), and Ved (Rs 61.20 crore). Given its steady pace, Raja Shivaji now appears set to challenge the lifetime collections of Ved in the coming days.

About Raja Shivaji

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film follows the journey of young Shivaji Bhosale and his fight against powerful empires while pursuing his vision of establishing Hindavi Swarajya.

Apart from Riteish Deshmukh, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Fardeen Khan in key roles. Salman Khan also makes a special cameo appearance in the film.