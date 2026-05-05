Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Sees Major Monday Drop, Collects ₹5.60 Crore

Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, witnessed a drop at the box office on its first Monday (May 4) after a strong opening weekend. The historical action drama collected a nett Rs 5.60 crore on Day 4 across 5,145 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 39.50 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 46.95 crore.

After earning in double digits during its first three days, the sharp decline on Monday indicates the film is now entering its crucial weekday test. According to trade estimates, the movie saw nearly a 53 per cent drop from its Day 3 collection of Rs 12 crore.

The film had opened with Rs 11.35 crore on Friday (May 1), followed by Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday. Collections jumped again on Sunday with Rs 12 crore, giving the film a strong first weekend total. However, the expected weekday slowdown has now become visible.

Interestingly, the Marathi version continues to perform much better than the Hindi version. On Day 4, the film earned Rs 4.25 crore in Marathi markets, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.35 crore. The regional audience response has remained the biggest strength of the film so far.

Industry trackers are now closely monitoring whether Raja Shivaji can maintain steady collections during the weekdays and emerge as one of the biggest Marathi-Hindi crossover successes of the year. Much will depend on how the film performs through the rest of the week before entering its second weekend.

About Raja Shivaji

The film is based on the life and rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and follows young Shivaji Bhosale’s fight against powerful empires to establish Hindavi Swarajya. Mounted on a large scale, the film features war sequences, political conflicts, emotional drama, and moments highlighting Shivaji Maharaj’s leadership and military strategy.

Apart from Riteish, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree and Fardeen Khan. The movie also features a special cameo appearance by Salman Khan.