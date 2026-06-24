Raj Nidimoru Smiles As Samantha CONFIRMS Pregnancy, Actress Opens Up On Taking Maternity Break: 'One More Small Gap & I'll Be Back' - VIDEO

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially confirmed that she is expecting her first child. She shared the news on Wednesday (June 24) during the success meet of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, putting an end to days of speculation surrounding her pregnancy.

Speaking to the media at the event, Samantha also revealed that she is planning to step away from work for a brief period after completing her current commitments.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

HAPPY NEWS FROM #Samantha!



She confirmed her pregnancy and revealed that she will be taking a brief maternity break from films. pic.twitter.com/ivrHvHBlg2 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) June 24, 2026

In the video, Raj Nidimoru can be seen smiling as he sat beside Samantha on stage at the event.

Her confirmation comes after social media users began speculating about a possible pregnancy following videos and photographs from the film's success celebrations. Many fans noticed what appeared to be a baby bump.

Samantha's Pregnancy Rumours

Even before Samantha addressed the reports herself, people associated with the film had hinted at the news. Sources close to the project had told SCREEN that the actress was in the early stages of pregnancy and was delighted about the new chapter in her life.

“Samantha is in her first trimester, and the couple is very happy about it, especially Samantha, who always wanted to become a mother,” the source said.

Director Nandini Reddy also spoke about the actress' pregnancy while discussing the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram. “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”

The director further noted that Samantha's appearance at the success event, where speculation first began, was a “conscious choice.”

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's Journey

Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in a private ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The couple first met while working together on The Family Man 2, where Samantha earned praise for her portrayal of Raji. Their professional association continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024. Before marrying Raj, Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De.

The pregnancy announcement arrives during a successful phase in Samantha's career. Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and backed by Samantha's production house Tralala Moving Pictures along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru, has reportedly crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide since its June 19 release.

The film marks Samantha's third collaboration with Nandini after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby.