 Rahul Roy Goes Viral! Aashiqui Actor Lip-Syncs Saanson Ki Zaroorat With Guitar At Bihar Wedding, Fans Say 'He Deserves More Fame' – VIDEO
Actor Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with the 1990 film Aashiqui, recently went viral! The 59-year-old performed the iconic track Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise at the wedding of math educator RK Srivastava's niece in Bihar. Netizens reacted: "Feeling bad for him. Once a star and Bigg Boss season 1 winner." Another wrote, "He deserves more fame."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with Aashiqui in 1990 alongside Anu Aggarwal, has now gone viral! The 59-year-old recently attended the wedding of renowned mathematics educator RK Srivastava's niece in Bihar, where he channelled his iconic Aashiqui character and was seen lip-syncing to the popular track Saanson Ki Zaroorat Hai Jaise from the film.

Rahul Roy Performs Aashiqui Song At Bihar Wedding

In the viral video, Rahul, dressed in a suit, was seen sitting on a chair with a guitar in hand, lip-syncing to the iconic track as the crowd cheered and sang along. Later, he even greeted his fans and shook hands with them from the stage.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens expressed that Rahul 'deserves more fame.' Many pointed out how social media users noted the dramatic turn in his life, from being a star in front of the camera to now performing at family functions in relatively remote parts of the country.

Check out the viral video:

Here's How Netizens Reacted

A user wrote, "Feeling bad for him. Once a star and a winner of Big Boss season 1." Another wrote, "Yaaar this is so sad." "Kya kya karna padhta hai paise ke liye," wrote a user.

"He could do roles in ott series just like Bobby Deol," another comment read. While another said, "Bhagwan kisi ko itne bure din na dikhaye."

"Iss tarah dekh kr acha nhi laga Bollywood walo ko sharam aani chahiye," read another comment.

Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke

A few years ago, Rahul suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while he was in Ladakh shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. After which, he was immediately taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart.

Later, Rahul was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in the ICU on November 27, 2020.

Salman Khan had cleared Rahul's medical bills while he remained in the hospital for 1.5 months

