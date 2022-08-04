Rabindranath Tagore's 'Purano Sei Diner Katha' to be reintroduced in Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra's 'Lakadbaggha'

Rabindranath Tagore's classic 'Purano Sei Diner Katha' will be reintroduced in the upcoming film, 'Lakadbaggha' starring Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra.

Actor Anshuman Jha has seen his struggle days on stage doing theatre and therefore got exposed to a lot of literature and classical folk music. He is involved with all the aspects of the film's he works on - especially music.

He is now trying to bring back the classical elements in the contemporary stories he backs. After using Bulleh Shah's ever green 'Bulla Ki Jaana' in his LGBTQ+ release 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' last year, Jha is now using Rabindranath Tagore's classic 'Purano Shei Diner Katha' in his upcoming action-thriller 'Lakadbaggha' which is set in Kolkata.

The vocals of the new rendition is by Shuchi Pathak and Belgian music maestro Simon Fransquet has recomposed the song.

"It's a conscious effort to include the works of these masters into the stories we weave today. I feel it's our responsibility as artists. Tagore is a hero figure for me. And Purano is an absolute favourite and we have got my favourite female voice in Shruti Pathak to sing it. It's her first Bengali song," he said.

'Lakadbaggha' is an animal centric, action-thriller, about dogs in Kolkata. It stars Ridhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja in addition to Anshuman as the protagonist.