'Raaste Pe Hie Dum Tod Dega': Jackie Shroff Shares Video Of An Ambulance Stuck In Mumbai Traffic - Watch

Instagram: Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video in which he is stuck in Mumbai's traffic along with an ambulance. In the video, the veteran actor says that the person in the ambulance will die due to the traffic. He said, "Raaste pe hie dum tod dega (He will die on the way)."

He further added, "Toh road banana chahiye ya inn log ko samajha chahiye, aage driver log ko. Magar itna khopdi kidhar hai (The driver ahead should understand and make way. But, they don't have brains?)" Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Jackie Shroff's Video

A lot of netizens have commented on the actor's video. A netizen commented, "Dada road quality k liye bhi video banao khadde itni hai adha Traffic usse he hojata hai phir Ambulance se Leke sab kuch aatak jata hai.. (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Road condition pe bhi kuch bol do... (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "You guys with influence must call out the ministers. Its alright. Dont complain (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Jackie Shroff Upcoming Movies

Jackie was last seen in Tanvi The Great. The actor had an extended cameo in the film. He will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film, which is produced by Karan Johar, is slated to release on December 31, 2025.

The veteran actor also has Welcome To The Jungle lined up. The movie has a huge star cast, however, the shooting is not yet over, and the release date is not yet announced.

We are sure fans of Jaggu Dada are excited to watch him on the big screens in these movies.