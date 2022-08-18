R Madhavan reacts to Jacqueline Fernandez controversy: 'I hope she gets out of this trouble soon.'

All pics: Viral Bhayani

R Madhavan launched the teaser of his upcoming film Dhokha Round D Corner with the film's team which included director Kookie Gulati, debutante actress Khushalii Kumar and Darshan Kumaar. The event was also attended by producer Bhushan Kumar. Aparshakti Khurana also stars in the thriller. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

Opening up about the film, Madhavan shares, “Half my confidence came into the project because we were doing another script together. We spent a lot of time on that script. Somehow it didn’t work out but I was very blown by the fact that it was so easy for Khushalii to be launched in the best possible way. However, she was looking for character-driven roles. For me, that was a big tick point. Secondly, for actors seniors like us when we go on the sets we think of pitching our acting on a level so that every actor looks the same. Kabhi kabhi hamein dudh bhaat dena padta hai... bhai iss level ki acting kar le. The best part is in this film is mujhe dudh bhaat dene ki zarurat nahin padi. I had to do my job as best as I could because everybody was prepared, on time, and giving their best.”

When asked why South Indian films doing better than Hindi films today, Madhavan explains, “Everybody is sceptical and wants their stories to hit home and get the audience coming back to the theatres. If the film is good, the public will come to the theatres. When we talk about South films that have done well, let me tell you clearly that Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, and KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, are the only South Indian films that have done better than movies of Hindi film actors. These are only six films and we can't call it a pattern. If a good film comes, it’ll work. I think post-Covid, people's liking and preferences have changed because they’re consuming content from all around the world. So if we make the kind of films that people will watch, with the kind of films that are coming today, we’ll have to become a little bit more progressive.”

Khushalii Kumar

Khushalii is making her silver screen debut with the film. When asked if she has taken inspiration from any actor, she shares, “My inspiration has been Tabu ma’am. I would even say Maddy sir here because of how it has to be done with therav and poise. Also, they express themselves so beautifully with their eyes and facial expressions. It is truly inspiring for me.”

Jacqueline Fernandez has come under ED's scanner. When asked Madhavan if he thinks the image of the film fraternity is being spoiled, he replies, "Yaar ab yeh investigative journalism toh mera kam nahin hai. I hope she gets out of this trouble very soon. How do I see it? I will see (news) first. No, I don't think so. Hamari film fraternity mein aaj kal income tax raids toh bahut kam ho gaye hai. Sab paisa de rahe hai aur imandari se paisa de rahe hai. I don't think it will have any reflection on the industry."

Kookie Gulati

When asked if they have experienced any ‘dhokha’ in their life, Bhushan reveals, “Mujhe toh business mein bahut dhokhe mile hai. Abhi iss platform par bolna abhi theekh nahin hai!” Kookie states, “When we get dhokha only then we can think of such scripts.” Khushalii concludes, “Mujhe pyaar mein dhokha mila hai bahut baari.”

Dhokha Round D Corner is scheduled to release in theatres on September 23.