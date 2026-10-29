Pyre Review: Padam Singh And Hira Devi Surprise You With Their Natural Performances In This Vinod Kapri Directorial! | File photo

Director - Vinod Kapri

Cast: Padam Singh Kapri, Hira Devi, Subhash Chandra, Shubham Chaudhary, Sadab Khan, Alok Verma

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3 Stars

The famous Ingrid Bergman once said, 'Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!' There is an extremely popular saying, ‘It's important to have a twinkle in your wrinkle’. This week’s release, 'Pyre,' is a semi amalgamation of these two sayings. Whether 'Pyre' will set the box office on fire or fade out is what we will analyze!

The film’s story, which revolves around a remote village in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, mirrors the lives of an elderly couple: Padam Singh (Padam Singh Kapri) and his ailing wife Tulsi (Heera Devi). Added to their old age challenges is the fact that, they haven’t heard any update from their son Hariya, who had left for Mumbai around 28 years ago.



Amid the busy lives, there do exist a few ‘human angels’ who lend a helping hand to Tulsi by taking her to medical help which is downhill. Just as the elderly couple give up all hope for their future, their long-lost smile gets restored when a postman brings a letter stating that their son, Haria, has decided to come home in a few weeks. What happens after that forms the rest of the film.

Actors' performance

The film truly (and rightfully so!) belongs to Padam Singh and Hira Devi. What makes them furthermore endearing and likeable is the fact that they are not trained actors! In other words, they are raw and untrained actors who deliver and how!

The conviction with which they get into the skin of their characters is simply unexplainable and beyond words… so much so that, you just cannot think of any other actors in their place!

Rest of the actors - Subhash Chandra, Shubham Chaudhary and Sadab Khan ably support the film’s narrative to look and feel as convincing as the performances of Padam Singh and Hira Devi.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

The film's director, Vinod Kapri, who loaded with journalistic experience and experience from making films like Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho and Pihu (amongst others), leaves a slapping question mark on everyone's face with his narrative. This is extremely evident by the time the film ends and also when the audience is exposed to the real meaning and context of the film’s title, Pyre.

The film’s cinematography (Manas Bhattacharyya) is outstanding. The way he has captured the hills and valleys that’s sprinkled with the serene peace all over makes you live every moment! Complementing this is the film’s music (Mychael Danna, Amritha Vaz), who make no mistake in bringing a smile on the faces of the audiences.

The film’s editing (Patricia Rommel, Subhajit Singha) should have been watertight more towards the film’s second half. But, all thanks to Vinod’s hand at the craft, he manages to save the said portions from going astray!

FPJ verdict

This film is a strongly recommended one at any cost. While this film is totally devoid of any jarring music or unbelievable vfx, one needs to watch the film for the purity of filmmaking at its best!