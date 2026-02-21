'Put Me In Bad Headspace': Gautami Kapoor Takes Break From Instagram After Receiving 'Explicit & Horrible' Comments

Gautami Kapoor Takes Instagram Break | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Gautami Kapoor, wife of actor Ram Kapoor, has taken a break from Instagram for almost two months after finding herself at the centre of social media storms. She revealed that she had been receiving 'explicit and horrible' comments on the platform, prompting her to step away as it was affecting her.

Gautami Kapoor Takes Instagram Break

In a chat with Bombay Times, Gautami shared that social media had become a toxic space for her, as she was subjected to disrespectful and disturbing comments, something she did not want to read first thing in the morning. She added that she has now reached a stage in life where she does not seek validation from anyone and is happy in her own space.

Gautam shared, "Things were said about my family and people I love. That’s why I chose to distance myself from social media. Since I stopped checking Instagram, I’ve realised I suddenly have so much extra time," adding that she felt 'extremely demotivated.'

'Put Me In A Very Bad Headspace'

Gautami shared that the comments directed at her were so awful that she does not have the words to describe the impact they had on her mental health and peace. She added that a few weeks ago, early one morning, she checked her reels and the first thing she saw was a horrible comment that was 'explicit and explosive.' It immediately put her in a very bad headspace, leaving her feeling 'extremely demotivated.'

Kapoor added that she did not like feeling that way, so she consciously decided to keep her life private. She said she would return to social media only when she has something to share about her work.

'Work Should Not Depend On Follower Counts'

She also pointed to the current trend of work in the industry being offered based on Instagram followers. Expressing her disappointment, Gautami said, "Work shouldn’t depend on follower counts. Over the past several months, many people told me that work opportunities now depend on the number of Instagram followers you have. I was shocked. My followers and growth have always been organic. I don’t understand how someone’s body of work can be judged by follower counts."

On the work front, Gautami was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2, where she portrayed Rakul Preet Singh's on-screen mother and R. Madhavan’s wife.