Pushpa 2 Update: Makers of Allu Arjun's film to unveil first look on December 17

The long wait of Allu Arjun's fans to see the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 will soon be over. The makers will unveil the first look of the film on December 17, 2022. For those unversed, the day will mark the first anniversary of Pushpa: The Rise.

Our confirmed inside source shares, "Pushpa made waves all over India. It’s the film's first anniversary on December 17 and the makers have decided to release the first glimpse on that day. The official announcements will be made soon."

"The second installment of Pushpa will have an interesting and breathtaking face-off between Allu Arjun (Pushpa Raj) and Fahadh Faasil's character. Wait and watch for a face-off as the excitement will continue from where Pushpa climax left audiences," our source adds.

Adding more about the intriguing story the source revealed,” This time Pushpa 2 is going to have high voltage family drama thrills and more emotions for the pan-India fans.”

Pushpa had a successful run at the box office not only in the Telugu-speaking states but the film also received a huge response from the Hindi speaking belt.