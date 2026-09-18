'Pulling The Craziest Panel': Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam & Mukesh Chhabra Join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent; Netizens React

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 7 guest panel | YouTube/Samay Raina

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 7 is all set to drop today, and the comedian has already revealed the much-awaited guest panel. The lineup has left fans excited, with many convinced that the upcoming episode is going to be a “banger”.

While on his Switzerland vacation, Samay shared a video of his cable car ride and teased fans about the new episode. “Episode 7 drops tomorrow,” he wrote in the caption, building anticipation among viewers. He has now revealed the panellists by sharing the countdown link on his Instagram Stories.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 7 will feature actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and Kaustubh Agarwal on the panel, alongside host Samay Raina.

Seeing the panel list, a user tweeted, "Samay Raina is pulling the craziest pannel right now." Seeing Bollywood big names on Samay's Latent, a user commented, "Samay knows how to cook." Another reacted, "Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhuvan Bam on one panel. This is gonna be unreal So pumped for today’s IGL episode."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhuvan Bam on India's Got Latent tonight 😭



Samay Raina is pulling the craziest pannel right now.



This episode dropping at 7 PM IST is going to be an absolute banger🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/Ung6VINp3F — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) September 18, 2026

Bhuvan Bam & Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the Panel Latent today!



Samay knows how to cook 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5JhCjrYSnC — NIKs (@Neeteshx5) September 18, 2026

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhuvan Bam on one panel. This is gonna be unreal 😭😭



So pumped for today’s IGL episode. pic.twitter.com/Yz9jEfCsHo — Prathmesh. (@45Fan_Prathmesh) September 18, 2026

India’s Got Latent Season 2 has seen a steady dose of prominent Bollywood names, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh kicking off the season as guests in the premiere episode. The show later welcomed Varun Dhawan, who appeared on Episode 6 and even joined Samay Raina in his trademark roasting session, with Samay joking about having “such big celebrities” on the show. Now, the star power is set to continue with Nawazuddin Siddiqui joining Samay for the upcoming episode.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 7 will be released on Friday, September 18, at 7 pm on YouTube. However, there is a twist: only YouTube channel members will be able to watch Samay Raina’s latest episode initially.