'Publicity Gain Karne Ke Liye Apni Bimariyan Hain': Shilpa Shinde Takes Indirect Dig At Hina Khan After 'Absolutely Shameful' Remark?- Watch VIDEO

Shilpa Shinde Takes Indirect Dig At Hina Khan After 'Absolutely Shameful' Remark |

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde appears to have taken a subtle dig at Hina Khan by saying, "Publicity gain karne ke liye aaplogon ke pas apni bimariyan hain..." The video shared by Shilpa has left the internet divided. While several users criticised the actress and commented, "Shame on you," others came out in her support, writing, "We are with Shilpa."

Shilpa began her video by saying, "Log mere naam pe publicity gain karna kab band karenge." She seemingly took a swipe at those who have spoken against her, likely referring to Hina Khan, who recently released a statement against her. Shilpa said, "Chalti train mein mat chadhiye aapko chot lagegi." Indirectly taking a dig at Hina, she added, "Publicity gain karne ke liye aaplogon ke pas apni bimariyan hain, ghar ke logon ki jo death hui hai wo hain, to aapko kyu Shilpa Shinde chahiye?"

Without naming anyone, Shilpa urged people not to dig up old graves. She claimed that she has proof and would present it if required. Shilpa added, "Phir main aise proof dungi kyunki main zinda hoon. Main aise proof dungi ki na chahte hue bhi aapko us insaan se nafrat ho jayegi."

Shilpa then asked people not to comment on matters they know nothing about. She also reminded those who are now speaking against her that had they supported her back then, the situation would not have reached this point. Shilpa said, "Agar us waqt saath diya hota to aaj ye naubat nahi aati." The actress explained that she spoke up after nine years because she did not want to continue living with a lie.

"Main apne dil par jhooth le kar nahi jee sakti. Agar maine us waqt unki arrest kiya hota to aaj main khud arrest ho jati ki meri galti hai," added Shilpa. She further asked people to read Saam Daam Dand Bhed and the Mahabharat to understand why she believes her actions were justified.

Towards the end of the video, Shilpa questioned why people constantly target her. "Kyu mere peeche padte ho? Mere se kya chahiye aap logon ko?" asked Shilpa. Calling out those who have been criticising her, she added, "Aaj maine sach bola hai aur sach bolne ke liye main kisi ke baap se nahi darti, jisko jo bhaunkna hai bhauke." She further claimed that, God forbid, if the same thing were to happen to them, they would not be able to fight it.

Shilpa also recalled that during her stint on Bigg Boss, it was alleged that she had entered the show after obtaining bail. She urged people to think about what she had gone through at the time. The actress concluded the video by saying that while many people have appreciated her for speaking the truth, some "ghaatiya" people continue to oppose her.

After Shilpa Shinde confessed that she had made false sexual harassment allegations against producer Sanjay Kohli during her fallout with the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Hina Khan shared a strongly worded statement on social media. Hina called the revelation "absolutely shameful" and wrote, "Yes, using your Sex to malign someone's image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful." Hina said that she was "shocked beyond words" and described Kohli as the "Real Victim." Hina further stated that the allegations were allegedly used "to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law," before concluding her note with, "The joke is on us."