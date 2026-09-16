'Promoter's Decision, Not Mine...': Ed Sheeran Shares Statement After Macklemore Was Removed From His Tour Due To 'Free Palestine' Speech

Ed Sheeran On Macklemore Being Removed From His Tour | Instagram

Ed Sheeran's North American Loop tour has made it to the headlines for some wrong reasons. Macklemore, who was one of the performers on the tour, was removed from the tour after he gave a 'Free Palestine' speech on September 4 during a show in New Jersey. On Tuesday, Sheeran took to Instagram to share a long statement about the whole scenario and revealed that the decision to remove Macklemore was not taken by him, but the promoter decided it.

Sheeran started his statement by writing that he is appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. He called the suffering and pain on both sides a 'human tragedy'. The singer revealed that it was Macklemore who contacted him a year ago.

The statement further read that venues for Sheeran's upcoming shows said that they would pull the shows if Macklemore was there. "I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said. I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge (sic)," the singer wrote.

Promoters Make Final Decision

Sheeran also stated that he was directly talking to the promoters and activists to try and find a mutual resolution. However, the venues' and promoter's decision was final.

Sheeran further wrote, "Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine. Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me. I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living (sic)."

Sheeran Explains Stance On Politics

The Shape Of You singer also wrote that he doesn't use his professional platform for politics because his shows are attended by young people, and even children. He wrote, "Those who come to my shows do not expect political forum (sic)."

Decision Draws Mixed Response

The decision to remove Macklemore from the tour has received a mixed response from netizens.