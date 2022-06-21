Producer and actor Shantanu Bhamare is a practitioner of method acting technique! |

Shantanu Bhamare a Software Professional turned into popular Indian Hindi Films Producer, Model, and Actor always have had Bollywood at his heart. He came from a middle class family where common man priority was first becoming stable in the life. After achieving life goals, he finally decided to pursue his dream of acting. He joined various classes like Dance classes from Shiamak Davar Dance Academy in Pune (he knows Bollywood Jazz, Salsa & Freestyle), classes of Synthesizer, classes of Acting & classes of Photography. He practiced theatre for couple of years.

He has done debut in Hindi Feature Film RED. He has played very significant role of a Jailer in Hindi Feature Film RED against very famous Kamlesh Sawant who is Drishyam fame. This significant role of a Jailer is portrayed by Shantanu is coming up as highlight of the film - RED ! Shantanu, being a stage & theatre artist was able to enact this powerful role of a jailer in front of veteran actor Kamlesh Sawant without any retake!

Recently he Produced and Acted in ‘Teri Aashiqui Mein’ - Romantic Video Song Album against famous Bollywood Female Artist Elena Tuteja (Bollywood and TV actress, born and raised in Moscow, Russia) For this album he is a Sole Producer. ‘Teri Aashiqui Mein’ Song sung by famous Bollywood Singer Aaman Trikha , Directed by Rajeev Chaudhari, choreographed by famous Jeet Singh, Cinematographed by DOP Akram Khan, Still Photography by Ramakant Munde, Editing done by Parth Bhat, DI & VFX done my famous Amit Jalan - Image Devices. This album is already released, Album YouTube Link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9up084TmJMU In short time span it has become No. 1 Super Duper Hit Romantic Song the year. It was double celebration for Producer & Actor Shantanu Bhamare one was his birthday on 12th June and other was on same day ‘Teri Aashiqui Mein’ Romantic Album Produced by him crossed 1 million Views!

While talking with Shantanu, he updated us about his upcoming Hindi Feature Films 'Breaking News' & 'Half Satya'. Breaking News will be produced under banner of Chaikoffee Entertainment / SRR Production and ‘Avanti Arts and Avanti Films’ in which Shantanu is going to play significant role. 'Half Satya' would be produced under banner of ‘Dowdy Dudes Films Pvt. Ltd. In this film as well he is going to play significant role of an advocate.

Other than above Hindi Feature Films he also shared with us that he will be playing significant roles in Shaque- The Doubt! - under banner of ‘Avanti Arts and Avanti Films’, New York to Haridwar - under banner of ‘Avanti Arts and Avanti Films’, Bhagwa - under banner of ‘SSAN Media & Entertainment’ and Sorry Mother - under banner of ‘SSAN Media & Entertainment’.

He is a practitioner of ‘Method Acting’ technique. Method acting basically means when a portrayer desires to completely understand the emotional state of their character in a particular situation that they may have to portray in an upcoming scene. It is used by many top Bollywood Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan, Farhan Akhtar, etc.

He is all up to doing different roles let it be serious ones, romantic ones, comedy ones as he trained and multi-talented actor! Many top production houses / banners are inviting him and welcoming him as an Actor / Producer / Co-Producer in their upcoming Hindi Feature Films.

It’s a way to go for Shantanu and we all praise and appreciate his talent, we all are sure is going to change outlook of the Bollywood !

It clearly indicates that Shantanu is a Rising Star in Bollywood (Hindi Film Industry) who is both Producer and an Actor and he is among discussions in Bollywood.

Shantanu Bhamare is the Sole Proprietor of Shan Se Entertainment, the banner registered under. Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA).

It is also to be noted that he is an International Award Winner in Leadership which I got at Denver, USA. He is also Awarded with Rajshree Shahu Samaj Ratana (Social Diamond) Puraskar (Award), Awarded By Maharashtra Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Best Producer of Maharashtra Award, Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bollywood Legend Award, Shakti Ratna Puraskar (Award), Prestigious Mother Teresa Award and many more Awards.