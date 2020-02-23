Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, one of the most premium and promising Fashion event in the country, held its Grand Finale last evening in Mumbai. The Fashion Tour's 15th edition saw path-breaking concepts at the Finale like Collection Gallery, The Showcase, and Style Forum, that took place on the same day, prior to the Finale.

For one and a half decades this platform has not only been showcasing designs crafted by the Crème de la Crème of the fashion industry, but, has also been promoting the creations and crafts of young, aspiring designers, thus bridging the fashion gap.

Year after year this fashion event has not only become synonymous with the stalwarts of the fashion world, but also with big names of the silver screen.

The 2020 edition celebrated the themes of- Craft, Blend, and Identity along with the Showcase, a fashion talent hunt that took place last October. Winners of the Showcase- Designers Sushant Abrol of Countrymade, Ikshit Pande of Quod, and Stanzin Palmo of Zilzom, and models Ritu Chauhan, Poojan Solanki, and Preethy Karan, were part of the current edition. These designers (winners) also got an opportunity to showcase their inspiring designs at the Grand Finale and it was an overwhelming experience for them to see outfits from their collection exhibited besides those made by fashion veterans.

Post this, there was a Style Forum hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Fashion Director for Vogue India Magazine. The talk saw popular names like designers Kunal Rawal, Ashish N Soni, Namrata Joshipura, and FDCI President Sunil Sethi. This discussion threw light upon a variety of topics-the past, present and future of the fashion industry, the changing trends observed in buyers and the way fashion journalism has changed, being a few among them.

The highlight of the show was Brand representative and Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who created a splash with her entry, clad in a beautiful black outfit. It was a strapless gown with a chunky embroidered belt that accentuated her waist. The actress paired her outfit with unconventional earrings, a stylish hairdo and smokey eye makeup.