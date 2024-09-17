Priyanka Chopra Returns To Miss World 2000 Venue For Nick Jonas’ Concert, Duo Passionately Kiss While Malti Marie Closes Her Eyes (PHOTOS)

In 2000, Priyanka Chopra, a global icon, won the Miss World title. She was the second Miss World to bring back the crown to India after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1994. In her latest post on Instagram, Priyanka recalled the moment of her crowning as she returned to the Miss World 2000 venue for Nick Jonas' concert.

In one of the first photo, Malti is seen closing her eyes as her parents share a kiss. Sharing the pictures of Nick's birthday celebration, and her story, she wrote, “I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18-year-old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be."

"A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves," she added.

Further, Priyanka stated, “Hence, if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. clearly I survived and it was all well at the end.… To be back here watching my husband and his brothers perform with my daughter, family and friends is such a full circle. Life has been good. Gratitude."

Priyanka a day before wished her husband Nick Jonas his birthday as he turned 32. She shared pictures of the happy family having a gala time at Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas’ concert in London. The post reads, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. every day.. we love you, @nickjonas.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in The Bluff starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo in pivotal roles. It is directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by AGBO and Cinestar Pictures.

She will also be in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. It is directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by The Safran Company. Priyanka also has Citadel 2.