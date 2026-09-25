Primetime Review: Robert Pattinson Takes On Television’s Moral Games | File photo

Title: Primetime



Director: Lance Oppenheim



Cast: Robert Pattinson, Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 3 1/2



Review



Somewhere between public virtue and television ratings sits a rather profitable grey area, and Primetime is curious enough to rummage around in it. Lance Oppenheim’s maiden narrative feature revisits Dateline NBC’s To Catch a Predator, the controversial television phenomenon in which the language of public service sat rather comfortably beside the arithmetic of audience numbers. It is an inherently queasy subject, not least because the people watching are never entirely innocent bystanders.



The film’s sharpest idea is that television does not merely report our appetite for spectacle; it learns to feed it. A transgression becomes an episode, an episode becomes an event, and before long moral outrage acquires a familiar broadcast rhythm. There is something almost comic about the arrangement, except that the joke keeps landing on the wrong side of the conscience.





That makes this film more interesting than a straightforward indictment of sensational television. It pokes at the machinery behind the righteous posture, asking what happens when exposing bad behaviour also becomes good business. The film is strongest when it allows that contradiction to sit there, awkward and unresolved. At times, however, its fascination with the very spectacle under examination threatens to pull it towards the same televisual temptation it is prodding.



Actors’ Performance



Robert Pattinson plays Chris Hansen, the recognisable face at the centre of this peculiar television ecosystem. He brings an intriguing tension to the part, suggesting someone who understands both the gravity of the work and the theatre surrounding it. Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers round out the cast, giving the film a broader human texture rather than letting it become an exercise in Pattinson-as-Hansen alone.





Music and Aesthetics



The film’s visual world draws its energy from the uneasy marriage of television polish and moral grime. An appealing friction emerges between the neatness expected of prime-time entertainment and the murkiness of what is packaged for consumption. Its aesthetic choices work best when they make the audience conscious of that contradiction without underlining it in neon.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, this film leaves an uncomfortable question. When we watch someone being exposed, are we witnessing accountability or simply enjoying the spectacle with better manners? Oppenheim wisely avoids an easy answer, making us wonder whether we are merely in the audience or, in some way, part of the television set. It is an uneasy thought, and perhaps the film’s most lasting one.