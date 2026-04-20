President Lee Jae Myung Highlights Rising Popularity Of Bollywood Movies, Yoga & Cuisine In South Korea During Business Forum

President Lee Jae Myung Highlights Rising Popularity Of Bollywood Movies, Yoga & Cuisine In South Korea Amid India–Korea Cultural Ties |

During the India-Korea Business Forum on Monday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung highlighted the growing cultural exchange between the two countries. In the joint press conference, he noted the rising popularity of Bollywood music, yoga, and Indian cuisine in South Korea. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi acknowledged the increasing influence of Korean entertainment in India, pointing to the growing popularity of K-dramas and K-pop.

President Lee Jae Myung said during the press conference, "K-Pop and K-dramas are popular all over India and in Korea, Bollywood movies, yoga and Indian cuisine have become part of everyday culture," as per PTI.

VIDEO | Delhi: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, addressing the Korea-India Business Forum, says, “K-pop and K-dramas are popular across India, while in Korea, Bollywood movies and Indian cuisine have become part of everyday culture.” pic.twitter.com/gSXRrW6lCH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2026

Beyond entertainment, President Lee also highlighted how Korean companies like Samsung have become deeply integrated into India’s economy.

Before Lee’s remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the rising popularity of Korean content in India. He said, "oday, K-pop and K-dramas are getting extremely popular in India." He further added on the growing appreciation of Indian culture in South Korea, saying, "Similarly, the recognition of Indian cinema and culture is growing in Korea too."

#WATCH | Delhi | In a joint press statement with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, PM Modi says, "Today, K-pop and K-dramas are getting extremely popular in India. Similarly, the recognition of Indian cinema and culture is growing in Korea too. We are happy that President Lee… pic.twitter.com/tMDqkEYQHC — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

As President Lee appreciated Indian culture, PM Modi announced the India-South Korea Friendship Festival in 2028. He also referred to the shared historical and cultural ties between the two nations, recalling the story of Indian Princess Suriratna, widely known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok, and Korean King Kim Suro.

The cultural exchange between India and South Korea has grown significantly in recent years, driven largely by the global rise of K-pop and K-dramas in India. Groups like BTS and BLACKPINK, along with popular dramas such as Crash Landing on You, Queen of the Tears, and When Life Gives You Tangerines, have built a strong fanbase among Indian audiences, especially among younger viewers. In return, South Korea has seen a growing appreciation for Indian culture, with yoga, Bollywood music, and Indian cuisine becoming more mainstream. Indian dishes like curry, butter chicken, and vegetarian meals are increasingly found in Korean cities, while yoga practices and Bollywood films, like 3 Idiots, Andhadhun, and others, continue to gain visibility, reflecting a deepening two-way cultural connection between the two countries.