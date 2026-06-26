Pregnant Karishma Tanna Makes Husband Varun Bangera Flaunt Fake Baby Bump In Viral Pics; Dia Mirza, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty & Others React

Pregnant Karishma Tanna Makes Husband Varun Bangera Flaunt Fake Baby Bump In Viral Pics |

Actress Karishma Tanna shared a series of adorable, Pinterest-inspired pictures featuring her husband Varun Bangera on social media. The photos show Varun striking stylish poses while wearing a fake pregnancy belly. Soon after Karishma posted the pictures, several celebrities flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions.

Karishma shared three pictures of her husband and captioned the post, "Some Pinterest Creativity. Which ones you fav?" Dia Mirza commented, "So sweet," while Delnaaz Irani wrote, "Adorable."

Rhea Chakraborty reacted with laughter and commented, "Too cute." Maniesh Paul wrote, "Hahahahahahaha love this!" Anusha Dandekar also joined in and commented, "Baby Daddy."

Karishma Tanna announced her pregnancy in April 2026, revealing that she and husband Varun Bangera are expecting their first child together. The actress shared a heartwarming photoshoot on social media, featuring the couple wearing 'Mom' and 'Dad' caps and holding tiny baby shoes. Sharing the pictures, Karishma wrote, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift- August 2026," revealing that the couple is set to welcome their baby in August. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike.

Earlier, Karishma and Varun celebrated an intimate and traditional baby shower ceremony ahead of welcoming their first child. The actress shared glimpses from their South Indian-style Godh Bharai, which incorporated beautiful Tulu rituals, sacred mantras, flowers and traditional customs. Dressed in a pastel pink saree, Karishma looked radiant as she celebrated the special occasion with close friends and family.

Sharing pictures and videos from the ceremony, Karishma described the experience as "a dream come true" and said that the rituals, blessings and family moments made the day extremely special for both her and Varun. The actress revealed that witnessing the traditional customs up close made the occasion even more emotional as the couple prepares to embrace parenthood.