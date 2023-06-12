Prankster Calls 911 To Report Nicki Minaj's 2-Year-Old Son Being Abused, Here's What Happened Next |

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently encountered a swatting attack after a prankster called 911 to report that her 2-year-old son was being abused. For those unversed, swatting means making a hoax call to the emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.

According to reports, a prankster contacted law enforcement services claiming that Nicki's son, whose name has not been revealed yet, was being abused. This led to the Los Angeles Police Department sheriff's deputies arriving at the rapper's California mansion.

Nicki was interrogated by officers at her residence, and her baby boy was also examined, ruling out any signs of abuse. A couple of hours later, 911 received another report about a fire at Nicki's house, which proved that she had been swatted.

The 'Super Bass' rapper welcomed a baby boy with her husband Kenneth Petty on September 30, 2020. In an interaction with her fans on Twitter, Nicki revealed intimate details of her journey into motherhood. When a fan asked, "Did Nicki have a natural birth or use an epidural?" The self-proclaimed Queen of Rap answered, "Yes, natural vaginal birth w/epidural. I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out."