Pranit More-₹370 Biryani Row: Comedian Tells Supreme Court PR Team Uploaded Video Without His Approval

Pranit More-₹370 Biryani Row | Instagram

In June this year, comedian Pranit More made it to the headlines for a wrong reason. During one of his shows, a man named Himanshu Jangra joked that he went on a date with a girl, spent Rs. 370 for biryani, and felt he deserved sexual intimacy in return. More laughed at Jangra's joke, and the video of the same was posted on the comedian's Instagram account. Later, it went viral, and both More and Jangra faced backlash on social media, and FIRs were filed against them. On Monday, during a hearing for a plea filed by More, the comedian told the court that the video was shared by his PR team without his approval.

More had filed a plea seeking the clubbing of FIRs lodged against him in connection with the 'Rs 370 biryani' remark that was allegedly made during a show in Gurugram. During the hearing, the counsel for More told the court that the comedian has apologised on all forums, including the National Commission for Women.

Pr Team Posted Video Without Approval

According to PTI, the counsel told the court, "I have apologised before all the forums, and I was just the host of the show. I understand the gravity of the situation, but the only thing I am seeking is that the Gurgaon FIR be clubbed with the Bombay FIR. I'm ready to face the trial... Even before the FIR was registered, as soon as I got to know about the gravity of the situation, I deleted the video. I was travelling at that time, and the PR team that I have, they did not take my approval before publishing the video."

Supreme Court Seeks Responses

After hearing what More's counsel said, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre, Maharashtra and the Haryana government on a plea by the comedian.