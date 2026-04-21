Prakash Raj Faces Legal Trouble Over Ramayana Remark; BJP Leader Files Complaint For Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Prakash Raj | File photo

Actor Prakash Raj has landed in controversy after a complaint was filed against him over his remarks on the Ramayana. A BJP leader has alleged that his statements hurt religious sentiments, prompting calls for legal action.

According to reports, Bhanu Prakash, a TTD Board member and BJP leader in Andhra Pradesh, lodged an official complaint accusing the actor of making “defamatory and malicious remarks” that allegedly distorted the Ramayana and disrespected Hindu beliefs. He urged authorities to initiate legal proceedings not only against Prakash Raj but also against those who may have supported or encouraged the statements. He further called for strict action, claiming such remarks could disturb communal harmony.

The controversy traces back to January, when Prakash Raj attended the Kerala Literature Festival. During his session, he described a children’s theatre performance that reimagined characters like Rama, Lakshmana, Ravana and Shurpanakha in a modern, satirical setting. The act reportedly used elements like fruits, payments and GST to create humour. Clips from the narration soon surfaced online and went viral, triggering backlash from sections of social media users.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On BJP leaders' file complaint against Prakash Raj's alleged offensive remarks on Ramayana, BJP leader Pothireddy Krishnakanth says, "I want to ask a question to Prakash Raj, can he dare to encourage writing a similar playwright on other… pic.twitter.com/IUz9qldIvO — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

The issue escalated further earlier this month when advocate Amita Sachdeva filed a separate complaint on April 16. Calling herself a devout Hindu, she alleged that the remarks were deliberate and offensive, stating that her religious sentiments had been deeply hurt. She emphasised that insults to Hindu deities and Sanatan Dharma should not be tolerated.

Authorities are currently reviewing the complaints, and no official statement has been issued by Prakash Raj on the matter so far.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Prakash Raj has a busy slate ahead. He is expected to appear in Drishyam 3, alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. He also features in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which has faced delays due to censorship issues. Additionally, he is set to be part of a Ramayana-based project starring Mahesh Babu.