Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Rajkummar Rao Starrer And Yami Gautam's Film Show Jump On Saturday?

Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection | Instagram

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujwal Nikam and Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli clashed at the box office. Both films were released on October 16, 2026. While the former received mostly positive reviews, the latter has got mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. However, on day one, Nayyi Navelli took a better opening than Prahaar. The Yami-starrer earned Rs. 3.25 crore net at the box office in India, and Rao's film collected Rs. 2.35 crore net on Friday. Now, all eyes are on the films' Saturday collection.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 2 prediction

As per early estimates, Nayyi Navelli, on its second day, Saturday, might collect around Rs. 3.50-4 crore. So, we can expect it to show a minimal jump at the box office. The two-day total can be around Rs. 7 crore, but if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Prahaar box office collection day 2 prediction

Meanwhile, Prahaar, on Saturday, might earn around Rs. 3-3.50 crore at the box office, as per early estimates. So, even the Rajkummar Rao-starrer will show a jump on its day 2. However, if the film gets better footfalls during the night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Nayyi Navelli review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Nayyi Navelli surely had a nayi story, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. While watching the film, many times we felt that there were scenes which could offer perfect mass moments, but those scenes fall flat. The film has fantasy and family, but sadly it fails to entertain us."

Prahaar review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Prahaar and wrote, "Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is a gripping courtroom drama that keeps you invested through its writing, performances and direction. While Rajkummar Rao's occasional struggle with the Marathi accent and Wamiqa Gabbi's limited role prevent it from being flawless, the film succeeds in presenting a familiar chapter of Indian history from a different perspective."