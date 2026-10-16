Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Yami Gautam Starrer Expected To Perform Better Than Rajkummar Rao's Film

Prahaar, Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection | YouTube

This week, two Bollywood films have hit the big screens, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli. Both films had created a strictly decent pre-release buzz, and the advance booking was also quite low. However, it looks like on day one, Nayyi Navelli will take the lead at the box office.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1 prediction

As per early estimates, we can expect Nayyi Navelli to collect around Rs. 2.50-3 crore at the box office on its first day. However, if the footfalls are better in the late evening and night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam box office collection day 1 prediction

Meanwhile, Prahaar might earn around Rs. 1.50-2 crore at the box office on its first day, as per early estimates. However, if the movie manages to get better footfalls in the late evening and night shows, we can expect it to collect more amount as well.

Nayyi Navelli review

Nayyi Navelli has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Nayyi Navelli surely had a nayi story, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. While watching the film, many times we felt that there were scenes which could offer perfect mass moments, but those scenes fall flat. The film has fantasy and family, but sadly it fails to entertain us."

Prahaar review

Meanwhile, Prahaar has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam is a gripping courtroom drama that keeps you invested through its writing, performances and direction. While Rajkummar Rao's occasional struggle with the Marathi accent and Wamiqa Gabbi's limited role prevent it from being flawless, the film succeeds in presenting a familiar chapter of Indian history from a different perspective."