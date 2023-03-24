Pradeep Sarkar Death: Rani Mukerji recalls last conversation with Mardaani director, says 'We were planning to meet this week'

Rani Mukerji | Photo File

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress Rani Mukerji e mourns the sudden demise demise of film director Pradeep Sarkar. The two had a close bond as they had worked together on films like ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’ and ‘Mardaani’.

Rani said, “I spoke to Dada (Pradeep Sarkaar) just a few days ago when I visited at Golden Temple in Amritsar. and they had a long chat about my film. He also asked for a facetime call, but there was a network issue and we couldn’t connect. We had planned to meet later in the week, but fate had other plans.”

Rani expresses her deepest condolences

Her voice was full of emotion as she spoke about the unexpected loss of the director. She shared how Sarkaar's wife (Panchali) had called her at 4 am to give her the tragic news.

Rani had been shocked and deeply saddened by the news. She revealed that she had a great connection with Sarkaar, and they had worked together for many years, so it felt like losing a family member.

The actress also expressed her condolences to Pradeep Sarkaar's family and the people who worked at his production house.

She stated, “it was going to be a great loss for them all. When I spoke to his wife a few days ago, she informed me that he was in remission and was doing okay. So it was shocking to hear that he had passed away so suddenly.”

Sarkar shared his feedback on Rani’s latest film

She concluded by saying, "I'm really saddened by this because I was supposed to meet him soon, and I feel terrible about it. You never realize the randomness of life until you talk to someone and the next moment you know, that person is no longer there. I will never forget our last memories when he was so happy and excited for me as he spoke with me to share the positive feedback he was receiving for my film and me from all over the world."

The sudden demise of Pradeep Sarkar has come as a shock to the film industry. Rani Mukerji's tribute to the director shows how close they were, and it is evident that his loss will be felt deeply. May his soul rest in peace

