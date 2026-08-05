Pradeep Rawat Funeral: Actor's Last Rites To Be Held Today In Mumbai; Lagaan Co-Star Yashpal Sharma Shares Details

The last rites of veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, who passed away on Tuesday (August 4) after a prolonged battle with blood cancer, will be held on Wednesday in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by his Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma, who also paid an emotional tribute to the late actor.

Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74 at a hospital in Bhiwandi after his cancer returned following years of recovery. Known for his performances in Ghajini, Lagaan, Mahabharat, and several Hindi and South Indian films, Rawat leaves behind a legacy that spans more than four decades.

He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya.

Manager reveals details about his final days

The actor's manager, Siddharth Tiwari, confirmed the news of Rawat's demise to HT City and revealed that he had been battling blood cancer for the past five years. Although he had successfully overcome the illness four years ago, the disease returned around six weeks ago.

"He passed away today, August 4, somewhere between 6 to 6.30 pm. He survived cancer four years back, but again, since the last one and a half months, it was a relapse of cancer. So, he was hospitalised since one month. All of a sudden, his platelets went down and from there, he just couldn't recover," Tiwari stated.

Yashpal Sharma and AICWA pay tribute

Soon after the news of Rawat's death surfaced, Yashpal Sharma shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP,” he wrote.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also expressed its condolences, remembering the veteran actor's contribution to Indian cinema.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood's legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers," the statement read on X.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74.



With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable… pic.twitter.com/hQacsCzdvE — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 4, 2026

A career spanning over four decades

Born on January 21, 1952, in Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Rawat began his film career with Meri Jung. He became a household name after portraying Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat.

Over the years, he established himself as one of Indian cinema's most respected character actors, playing villainous roles in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. His notable credits include Sarfarosh, Lagaan, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Ghajini, Singh Is Bliing, Tiger Zinda Hai and Chhaava.

While his performances in Lagaan and Sarfarosh earned praise, his career in Telugu cinema reached new heights with SS Rajamouli's Sye.