Powerhouse talent Shefali Shah gets candid ahead of Darlings release

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress will soon be seen in her upcoming film, Darlings, a dark comedy directed by Jasmeet K Reen which will premiere on Netflix on August 5. Excerpts:

Did you have to do any specific preparations for your character in Darlings?

The characters that we are playing, the two women, come from Byculla chawl. They have their own lingo which is a mix of Hindi, English, Marathi, and Urdu. I didn’t know about them but Jasmeet K Reen (director) had spent a lot of time there. She made me listen to this person and I said I want to know what Shamsu sounds like. She introduced me to a lady there and I sat there watching her while having biryani together. I just listened to her and had a general conversation about her life. But, you don’t pick up a person in two hours. It's not possible. It was not about picking up the characteristics of a person, it was about getting the grain of the person. The next big prep was both Jalsa and Darlings are about Muslim women - who come from the working class and are cooks. So, there was this constant nagging in my head that they can’t be similar as it would be unfair to either of the characters. So, the way Ruksana looks is completely different from the way my character, Shamsu looks. Their characters are very different and so are their looks, and that was a very conscious effort. As a character, Shamsu is the closest to me as a person. She is funny, wicked, and has some bizarre ideas. She has no sense of right or wrong but is very clear. She has simple solutions which she believes are right. She is a very strong woman and will do anything to protect her child. She is like me. She is what she is, there is no facade to her like me.

How was it working with Alia?

Working with Alia was amazing. We had such a good time. Most of the time, we were laughing in some serious scenes that were funny when we should have packed up earlier. The chemistry between mother and daughter is lovely. She is very dedicated and good at what she does. She is a giving actor and is aware and interested in filmmaking - from knowing what camera angle to which lens is used to shoot.



You are a powerhouse of talent. Do you feel any pressure working in front of the cameras?

Yes, I feel the pressure every time I go in front of the camera especially when I begin with a new project. I am terrified that I will not be able to perform after the director’s call for the take, and that works for me because there is no complacency. I always go there thinking, mujhe kuch nahi aata hai. So, that pressure is always there.

Do you believe in preparations?

I struggle to do things for the future. That pressure is always there, Preparation is always there. When I started off I thought I was an impulsive actor and will go with the flow, but I don’t know what I will do in front of the camera honestly. My directors say that my every take is different. I don’t know what happens to me when the camera rolls. It's a given to understand a character. I heard it's important to read and re-read your script. I heard, in Hollywood, actors read their scripts multiple times, now I understand why they do it. Because every time you read you find something new. But, once you understand it you carry it. It’s there in the subconscious. After I go in front of the camera there is no calculation. It’s just straight from the heart. That’s how I work.

Do you look at the monitor amid the shots? Do you switch off from such hard-hitting characters after shoots?

No, never. I used to watch the monitor but now I don’t see it at all. I don’t carry it forward. You are in that zone. If you are doing the character of Gaurinath doing a psycho character. I can’t do it at home. I can’t be like Vartika and beat people angrily, I can’t go home and do that. There is no option but to switch off after doing such roles.

What freshness will the audience get to see on screen with Darlings?

Watch the film. It's one of the freshest scripts I have ever read. Trust me.