Post the death of #RIPVenuMadhav, Telegu actor and comedian twitter floods with condolences and memories

The death of prominent Telegu actor and comedian Venu Madhav shocked the Telugu film industry and his fans all over the world.

The 39-year-old star was being treated at a private hospital for kidney-related ailments for almost two weeks and was reportedly undergoing a kidney transplant. He was rushed to the hospital only days after his discharge on Sunday due to deteriorating health.

Venu Madhav's debut movie, Sampradayam, came in the year 1996, he went on to do 170 movies during his two-decade-long career. He had managed to win over the heart of every person who had the chance to watch his movies.

The Telegu film industry is taken aback by the loss of one of their most talented member. Many took to twitter to send Venu’s family their condolences and remember the actor.