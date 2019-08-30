Pornhub releases 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' campaign, and it is not what you think

New Delhi: As the fight against plastic pollution gains momentum, adult film website -- Pornhub -- has opted to tackle the issue in a unique way.

They have started a new campaign in support of which they released a documentary to enlighten masses regarding one of the most pertinent issues of our time -- plastic pollution, which is severely affecting marine biodiversity.

The initiative to save the oceans is started by Ocean Polymers, a non-profit organisation determined to clean oceans and make them plastic-free.

Pornhub, which is helping the NGO with the noble cause, will make a contribution every time someone plays the video on their website.

The one-minute video suitably named as the 'Dirtiest Porn Ever' features a litter-filled beach with a twist of erotism.