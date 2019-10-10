Popular YouTuber ‘Janalynn Castelino’ recreates ‘Takeaway’

Being a final year medical student to a popular talented YouTuber and a versatile Singer, who made it big with her Love Ballad Rendition of Binte Dil crossing over 7.6 mn views across YouTube till date and a winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019, Janalynn Castelino is now back with another hit.

Her pop rendition of The Chainsmokers Takeaway has already made it big globally with the audio released overall major streaming platforms such as iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, Napster, Tidal just to name a few and also globally airing on iHeart Radio.

Across all of her music videos, Janalynn has used her unique and powerful singing voice as her most potent tool and the rendition of Takeaway serves as the latest display of her undeniable talent. The recreated version is a pop number that seems to get Janalynn the global attention that she deserves.