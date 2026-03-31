Poonam Pandey Pregnant? Actress Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photos, Netizens Ask 'Ye Bhi Fake Hai Kya?'

Actress and social media personality Poonam Pandey has once again grabbed attention online after sharing a couple of photos in which she appears to be flaunting a baby bump, sparking speculation about a possible pregnancy.

On Tuesday (March 31), the actress dropped the pictures without any caption, choosing instead to post a string of emojis in the comments section, including babies, milk bottles, and a pregnant woman. In one of the images, she is seen smiling while posing with her apparent baby bump.

The sudden nature of the post has left many surprised, as there had been no prior indication or update from Poonam regarding a pregnancy. Adding to the confusion, she was spotted in Mumbai just a few weeks ago, where she did not appear to be pregnant. This has led several social media users to question the authenticity of the images.

Also, when she shared the same photos on X (formerly known as Twitter), a message below the post read, "Made with AI."

Reacting to her post, a user commented, "Yeh bhi fake hi hai, kuch real karti bhi hai yeh."

Another comment read, "AI se banane kya jarurat kya thi didi?"

"It’s written very clearly below the image that it’s made with Ai, how stupid some people can be."

The reactions online have largely been shaped by her past controversy. In February 2024, Poonam faced massive backlash after a post on her official social media handle claimed that she had passed away due to cervical cancer. However, a day later, she reappeared and revealed that the announcement was a marketing gimmick intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer and its vaccination.

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Following the incident, Poonam had stated that her campaign succeeded in bringing attention to the issue, claiming that the term “cervical cancer” featured in over 500 news headlines in a single day and reached audiences globally.

On the personal front, Poonam was previously married to Sam Bombay in 2020. However, the marriage ended soon after, following allegations of molestation, threats, and assault during their honeymoon in Goa. She was also hospitalised at the time after reportedly sustaining injuries to her head, eyes, and face.

The 33-year-old actress has since spoken about her views on relationships and remarriage. In an earlier interview, she said, “Main do saal se single hoon aur apni zindagi mein khush hoon. Personally, I feel I have been unlucky in that matter, but main bohot khush hoon. I have a beautiful family and a beautiful career. I am happy with it. I am open, but abhi bhi darr lagta hai - I have trust issues.”

On the work front, Poonam was last seen in the ALTBalaji show Honeymoon Suite Room No. 911.