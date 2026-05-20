PM Narendra Modi & Giorgia Meloni's 'Melody' Video Goes Viral; Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebrities React - Watch

Celebs React To Viral PM Modi & Giorgia Meloni's Video | Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Rome, and his videos and pictures with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have been going viral on social media. However, one video has become the talk of the town, in which Meloni reveals that PM Modi gifted her a packet of Melody cholocate. Many Bollywood celebrities have reacted to it.

The video was shared by Meloni on her Instagram, and Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu, Unni Mukundan, and other celebrities have reacted to the post by liking it. Watch the video below...

Bhumi also commented on the video, and wrote, "Living for this (sic)." Check out the comment below...

Netizens React To Pm Modi & Giorgia Meloni's Viral Video

Not just celebrities, many netizens are also reacting to the video, and till now, it has received more than 3 million likes. Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "I check it twice is it Ai or what// but damnnnnn (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Hayee kya ho raha hai iss samaaj me. Modi ji sab jaante hai phir bhi kar rahe hai 😂 (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Isse accha marketing campaign nhi ho sakta @officialparleg😂😂 (sic)." Check out the comments below...

PM Narendra Modi & Giorgia Meloni's Viral Video

In the video shared by Meloni, she says, "Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift." She shows a packet of Melody, and they both laugh out loud.

For the uninitiated, 'Melodi' is actually a ship name for PM Modi and Meloni. Their friendship has always been the talk of the town, and whenever they meet, their pictures and videos go viral on social media. Well, the same thing has happened now during their recent meeting.

Meloni also posted a selfie with PM Modi, and wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend! (sic)." Check out the post below...

We are sure everyone is waiting for more videos and pictures of them together.