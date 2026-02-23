PM Narendra Modi & Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Makers Of Manipuri Film Boong For BAFTA 2026 Win; Producer Farhan Akhtar Reacts

India is celebrating a proud cinematic moment after Manipuri-language film Boong won the BAFTA Award for Best Children and Family Film at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards held in London. The film emerged as the only Indian winner at this year’s ceremony, marking a major milestone for regional Indian cinema on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team on Monday (February 23). He praised the achievement and its significance for the country. Taking to X, he wrote, “Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.”

Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar, who co-produced the film, responded to the Prime Minister’s message with gratitude. He wrote, "Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for your words of appreciation."

Thank you Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for your words of appreciation

Several Bollywood celebrities also extended their congratulations to the makers, celebrating the historic win for Indian cinema.

Heartfelt congratulations to #LaksmipriyaDevi on this remarkable @BAFTA win for #Boong. A proud moment for Manipur and for Indian cinema. Congratulations to young actor Gugun Kipgen, and Bala Hijam for bringing this beautiful story to life with such depth.

A massive, thundering round of applause for the entire team of Boong for becoming the FIRST Indian film to win the BAFTA in the Best Children's and Family Film category. @FarOutAkhtar and @ritesh_sid, your pursuit of excellence has always been relentless.

Big Congratulations to Laskhmipriya Devi, @ritesh_sid and @FarOutAkhtar for winning prestigious @BAFTA award for Boong. Manipuri creativity shines globally.

Presented annually by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the BAFTA Awards are considered among the most prestigious honours in global film and television. Boong’s victory in the Children and Family Film category signals increasing international recognition for stories rooted in India’s diverse linguistic and cultural traditions.

Written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex and Shujaat Saudagar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Chalkboard Entertainment. During her acceptance speech, the director also drew attention to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, using the global platform to appeal for peace and hope.

With this win, Boong not only brings global acclaim to Manipuri-language filmmaking but also reinforces the growing presence of Indian regional storytelling at major international awards.