'Please Walk Out Of The Film': Regina Cassandra Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte's Remarks On Telugu Cinema, Questions Dharma Productions Over Kesari 2 Promotions

Regina Cassandra Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte's Remarks On Telugu Cinema | Instagram / YouTube

Janhvi Kapoor's statement on the Peddi objectification controversy and Radhika Apte's statement about having a bad experience working in a Telugu film have gone viral. Actress Regina Cassandra, who has worked in South as well as Bollywood movies, recently opened up about Janhvi and Radhika's statements on Telugu films. In an interview, she said that if one feels uncomfortable, they should walk out of the film.

Regina Cassandra reacts to Janhvi, Radhika

While talking to India Today, she said, "I feel like at the end of the day, if they feel uncomfortable, please walk out of the film. I don’t think we should be put in a place where we say we didn’t have a choice."

She further stated that it is not about gender, but she will obviously take the side of the woman. The actress further added, "I don’t think either of them (Janhvi, Radhika) are in a place where they can't walk out of a film, especially being who they are."

Regina Cassandra Questions Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Regina further stated that she has a big issue when North Indian actors talk about South cinema. She believes that they are dividing North and South without realising it, and that's absolutely wrong.

She said that Janhvi spoke about the Peddi controversy on Karan Johar's show, and the filmmaker's production house, Dharma Productions, had decided not to promote her in their film Kesari 2.

Regina questioned, "Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I'm a South Indian? Till date, I do not even know why they didn't. It is very strange. They shared that Kesari 2's song on Instagram and I am featuring in that song from start to finish, but they didn't even tag me."

For the uninitiated, Regina played the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in Kesari Chapter 2.