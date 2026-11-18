Sonam Kapoor Gets Trolled Over 'Buy Less Car' Remark At Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 | Photos By Ashwini Sawant

Prince William and Kate Middleton are in India, and on Wednesday, the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 took place in Mumbai. Apart from the royal couple, many Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Sonam Kapoor. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress spoke to the media on the red carpet, and her 'buy less cars' remark has not gone down well with netizens, who are trolling her.

While talking about what can make Mumbai environmental conscious, Sonam said, "Buy less cars, make sure you don't trash on the ground, make sure you don't use too much plastic, don't dirty the rivers. I live near the Mithi river in BKC and I see the state it is in. It is up to all of us to kind of make sure that we leave a better future behind for our children."

Netizens troll Sonam Kapoor

Reacting to Sonam's statement, a netizen commented, "Sonam please take public transport next time (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Hilarious, with that jewellery and clothes that are not environment friendly at all (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "She’s asking us to buy less cars - she didn’t say she herself is going to buy less cars (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Celebrities at Earthshot Prize Awards 2026

Apart from Sonam, many other B-Town celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and others attended the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026.

Watch their videos below...

Prince William visits Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai

On Wednesday, William visited Karan's Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai, and even Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were there to welcome him. A special performance was organised for the Prince, where the dancers performed to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham songs, including Bole Chudiyan.

Prince William-Kate Middleton to meet PM Modi

William and Kate will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Wednesday, after which they will leave for the UK.