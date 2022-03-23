Pics: Sexy Kim Kardashian poses in skimpy bikini, sister Khloe calls her 'b**ch'

Reality TV star and SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian has once again turned up the heat with her stunning photos.

Days after making her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram-official, Kim treated her 294 million Instagram followers with sexy new photos of herself from her Miami vacation.

The 41-year-old star flaunted her enviable curves as she posed in a two-piece blue bikini from her SKIMS swimwear collection which launched last week online.

Kim had on light makeup and she left her hair down as she stood on the balcony of her hotel room in Miami while holding a glass soda bottle.

The mother-of-four was also seen sprawled on a white bed inside her high rise hotel on the Florida coast.

"Miami I miss u already," she captioned her post. Check out her post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she shared the post, her sister Khloe Kardashian commented 'Bitch'.

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete had first sparked romance rumours after the reality TV star appeared on 'SNL' in October.

Kim was recently declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. The beauty brand mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

While Pete and Kim's relationship has continued to make headlines, her ex-husband Kanye West has publicly ranted about Pete on social media.

Kim shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with Kanye.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make their relationship Instagram official

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:58 PM IST