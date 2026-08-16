Photos: Sunny Leone Seeks Blessings At ISKCON Temple In Mumbai With Husband Daniel Weber Ahead Of New Project

Actress Sunny Leone visited an ISKCON temple in Mumbai with her husband Daniel Weber on Sunday to seek blessings ahead of her upcoming film project. The actress, who is preparing to begin shooting for her next project, has not yet revealed details about the film.

Sunny Leone was seen at the temple wearing a dusty pink embroidered salwar suit, which she paired with minimal makeup and open hair. Daniel accompanied her in a green shirt layered over a white T-shirt and cream trousers.

Sharing photos from her visit to the temple on Instagram on Sunday, Sunny wrote, "New beginnings!! So excited about this story! It’s like nothing you all have ever heard of! Get ready for the ride."

The temple visit comes at a busy time for Sunny, who has been travelling for her DJ World Tour. She has performed at several locations across India and overseas, including Pattaya, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Vancouver.

The international leg of the tour has also taken Sunny to Glasgow and Dublin, along with performances in other parts of Europe, the US and Sri Lanka. Australia is among the upcoming destinations on her tour schedule.

Sunny Leone's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sunny is gearing up for Chudail, a horror comedy directed by TLV Prasad. She has already completed filming for the project, which also stars Mandana Karimi and Rahul Dev in key roles.

Set extensively in Uttar Pradesh, Chudail will feature Sunny as a spirit haunting the streets of Bulandshahr. Mandana, meanwhile, will play a rival supernatural force who goes up against Sunny's character.

The film marks producer Mahindra Dhariwal's 50th production and is expected to release by the end of September 2026. Touted as a pan-India project, Chudail will also be released in dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Sunny was last seen in Kennedy, which received attention on the festival circuit. With her film commitments and ongoing DJ tour, the actress continues to balance her work across cinema and live performances.