Photos: Barkha Singh, Ayush Mehra and others attend 'Please Find Attached Season 3' screening

The makers of Barkha Singh and Ayush Mehra's 'Please Find Attached Season 3' organised a special screening on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the lead cast along with several prominent faces from the industry.

Shantanu Maheshwari, Prajakta Koli, Esha Kansara, Prit Kamani, Yashaswini Dayama, Srishti Shrivastava, Taaruk Raina, Ritwik Bhowmik, Benafsha Soonawalla, Anupriya Caroli, Aadhya Anand, Arjun Deswal and Naman Jain among others attended the screening.

It was all giggles, laughter and heart-warming moments as everyone together binged the third season of 'Please Find Attached', falling in love with the highly popular series, all over again.

Amazon miniTV premiered its much-awaited show on August 24.

'Please Find Attached S3' will see Shaurya and Sanya prioritise their relationship over all other obstacles. From planning their first date to hosting a house party, Shaurya and Sanya walk through the ups and downs of a workplace romance.

While love is in the air for the adorable couple, the office proves to be the perfect setting for this spice in their lives.