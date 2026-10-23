Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Review: Debutants Shine In This Rekindled College Romance Meets Realization | File photo

Title: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Director - Anuj Saini

Cast: Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3 Stars

Films with college life as a backdrop need a breezy romance and friendship goals as an utmost requisite. Films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety stand testimony to the same. This week’s release Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar walks a similar path, if not the same. We will be analysing whether the film ranks among the hits or has reasons to tank.

The film revolves around the lives of Vedant Rawat (Kunal Vaid) Gautam Govind Sharma (Sparsh Walia) and Shivi Pradhan (Sargun Kaur Luthra). One day, despite initial reluctance and hesitation, the trio decides to attend the college reunion. Little did they know that, this reunion is going to change their lives forever! It is here, at the reunion that they happen to meet Simran Sandhu (Sakshi Vaidya), Gehna Gundecha (Alisha Chopra) and Karan Shergill (Tushar Chhibber). What happens at the reunion that changes every possible equation between this bunch of friends gets revealed as the film unfolds.

Actors' performance

The film primarily rests on the shoulders of Kunal Vaid, whose on screen conviction anchors the film’s narrative. His endearing presence seems tailormade for this role. Ditto for Sakshi Vaidya, who shows extreme promise as an actress. There are places where she stumbles with her character. But, overall, she does impress.

Despite her on-screen slightly semi-abusive language (blame it on the script's demand!), Sargun Kaur Luthra wins your attention with her striking on-screen presence.), Sargun Kaur Luthra wins your attention with her striking on-screen presence. Ditto and more for Sparsh Walia and Tushar Chhibber, who make a striking first impression! Rest of the actors do a decent (if not outstanding) job in helping the film move forward!

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

Full marks to the film’s director Anuj Saini for having extracted some of the amazing performances from the starcast. Even though the overall script may remind the audience of glimpses and traces of Pyaar Ka Punchnama meets Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Anuj still saves the film from falling into a similar set up. What really takes the steam out of the film is the senselessly unbelievable second half – the climax. You have to see the film to understand what we are talking about! The director took the liberty of using cinematic liberties, which backfires miserably. A few angles in the film are left half baked, which needed utmost attention of the director.

The film’s music (Rochak Kohli) is a clear winner and is very soothing to the ears with winning tracks like Jaane Kis Mod Pe and a couple of others. Background music is just about ok. Editing is (Manann Sagar) definitely a must have in the endlessly stretched second half. Vidushi Tiwari’s cinematography is good.

FPJ verdict

You can watch Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar with your friends and rekindle your good ol’ college days. And for the existing college kids, on a lighter note, do take a cue or two about the to do and not to do of the college reunions!